The Minnesota Wild have traded forward Jordan Greenway to the Buffalo Sabres for a second and fifth-round pick.

The 26-year-old Canton, N.Y., native, was selected by the Wild with the 50th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft and has played all five of his NHL seasons with the Wild.

Greenway has played 45 games for the Wild this season, scoring a pair of goals and seven points. He last played for the Wild on March 2 against the Vancouver Canucks, when he logged 10:05 minutes of ice time in a 2-1 win.

In 317 NHL games, Greenway was scored 38 goals and 119 points.

Internationally, Greenway won a gold medal for the United States at the 2014 World U-17 Hockey Challenge and 2015 IIHF World Under-18 Championships.

The Sabres made an additional move Friday, acquiring defenceman Austin Strand from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for blueliner Chase Priskie.

The 26-year-old Strand has appeared in five NHL games this season but does not have a point. In 46 AHL contests, Strand has two goals and six assists.

Priskie, 26, has four goals and five assists in 42 games this season for the AHL's Rochester Americans.