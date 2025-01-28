Mississauga to host 2026 Scotties Tournament of Hearts

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - The Canadian women's curling championship will be held in Mississauga, Ont., in 2026.

Curling Canada says the Paramount Fine Foods Centre Sportsplex will serve as host.

The sport organization says the 2026 edition of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts will begin Jan. 23.

The 5,000-seat venue is home to Raptors 905 of the NBA G League and the Toronto Rock of the National Lacrosse League.

The 2026 Scotties is scheduled a little earlier in the season than normal since the Milan Olympics will be held in February 2026.

The 2025 national playdowns will start Feb. 14 in Thunder Bay, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2025.