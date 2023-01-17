Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner has extended his home point streak to a franchise-record 19 games after assisting on an Auston Matthews goal in the second period of Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers.

The 25-year-old has registered at least one point in all but one home game this season, an Oct. 20 win over the Dallas Stars.

Marner has 16 goals and 37 assists for 53 points in 45 games so far in the 2022-23 campaign. He also holds the franchise record for most consecutive games scoring at least one point with 23, registered earlier in the season, the longest streak in the last seven years in the NHL.

The Leafs are currently tied with the Panthers 4-4 in the third period.