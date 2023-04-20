Mitch Marner and John Tavares both scored their second goals of the game as the Toronto Maple Leafs are up 6-1 over the Tampa Bay Lightning after the second period of Game 2 on Thursday.

Zach Aston-Reese also found the net for the Leafs in the middle frame as they expanded their lead to five goals as they try to even up their best-of-seven, first-round series.

Morgan Rielly, who assisted on the first four goals the Leafs scored, has tied a team playoff record for points from a defenceman.

Ian Cole replied for the Lightning to open the period and cut the lead to one, before the home team scored three goals in under five minutes to pull away in the contest.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has surrendered three goals in both periods, he made 12 saves on 18 shots in the second and has 24 stops overall in the game.

Ilya Samsonov has turned away 16 of the 17 shots he’s seen in the game.

Marner, Tavares and William Nylander found the net for the Leafs in the opening frame.

Both teams enter Game 2 missing key players from their lineups.

Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting is serving the first game of a three-game suspension that he received for an illegal check to the head and interference for a hit on Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak.

The Lightning are without Cernak, who left Game 1 following the hit from Bunting and also defenceman Victor Hedman who is out with an undisclosed injury that he suffered in the first game.