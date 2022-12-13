How have the Leafs been so successful since woeful west coast trip?

Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner extended his points streak to 23 games with a first-period assist on a John Tavares goal against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

This puts Marner three games back of Patrick Kane's mark of 26 straight games with a point, tops among active NHL players. Wayne Gretzky holds the all-time record of 51 games set during the 1983-84 season.

The 25-year-old Marner passed Eddie Olczyk and Darryl Sittler for the Maple Leafs' franchise record of 18 straight games with at least one point back on Dec. 3, potting a pair of goals in a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Marner came into Tuesday's matchup with 12 goals and 23 assists for a team-best 35 points in 29 games so far this season.

After their matchup with Anaheim, the Maple Leafs will be back in action on Thursday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.