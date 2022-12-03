Marner passes Sittler, Olczyk to set new Maple Leafs’ point streak record at 19

Mitch Marner now stands alone as the Toronto Maple Leafs’ record-holder for the longest franchise point streak.

A hometown kid making hometown history 🔹 pic.twitter.com/wUuAnN5stj — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 4, 2022

Marner has scored two goals Saturday night - one shorthanded and one on the power-play - against the Tampa Bay Lightning, increasing his point streak to 19 games, passing Eddie Olczyk and Leafs legend Darryl Sittler, who were both tied at 18.

Sittler scored 17 goals and 16 assists in 1978-79 during his streak while Olczyk had 11 goals and 17 assists during the 1989-90 season.

The 25-year-old Marner has tallied 10 goals and 17 assists during his record-setting point streak.