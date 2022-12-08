Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner extended his franchise record point-streak to 21 games on Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings.

With the Maple Leafs already up 3-0 in the second period, Marner wired a shot past Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick to give the Leafs a four-goal advantage.

BUZZIN TO TWENTY ONE!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fYVJhuQy84 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 9, 2022

The 25-year-old star winger broke the Leafs’ post-streak record during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning with a two-goal performance that helped him surpass Darryl Sittler (1977-78) and Eddie Olczyk (1989-90), who both put together 18-game streaks while playing in Toronto.

Marner has the third longest point-streak among active players behind Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane (26 games) and Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby (25 games).

Longest point streaks among active NHL players:



26 games -- Patrick Kane, Oct. 17-Dec. 15, 2015



25 games -- Sidney Crosby, Nov. 5-Dec. 28, 2010



**21 games -- Mitch Marner, Oct. 27, 2022-current — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 9, 2022

The fourth overall draft choice in the 2015 NHL Draft has 11 goals and 33 points in 28 games this season.