1h ago
Marner extends franchise record point-streak to 21 games
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner extended his franchise record point-streak to 21 games on Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings.
TSN.ca Staff
Dump & Chase: Marner will extend his point streak tonight
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner extended his franchise record point-streak to 21 games on Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings.
With the Maple Leafs already up 3-0 in the second period, Marner wired a shot past Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick to give the Leafs a four-goal advantage.
The 25-year-old star winger broke the Leafs’ post-streak record during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning with a two-goal performance that helped him surpass Darryl Sittler (1977-78) and Eddie Olczyk (1989-90), who both put together 18-game streaks while playing in Toronto.
Marner has the third longest point-streak among active players behind Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane (26 games) and Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby (25 games).
The fourth overall draft choice in the 2015 NHL Draft has 11 goals and 33 points in 28 games this season.