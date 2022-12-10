Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner has extended his franchise record point-streak to 22 games on Saturday night against the Calgary Flames.

A Willy wrister to make it 22 straight for Mitchelly Marner! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/q9WWfLwOlL — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 11, 2022

After former Maple Leaf and Stanley Cup champion with the Colorado Avalanche Nazem Kadri scored the go-ahead goal in the first period, Marner picked up a secondary assist on a goal from William Nylander to tie the game 2-2.

The 25-year-old star winger broke the Leafs’ post-streak record during last week's 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning with a two-goal performance that helped him surpass Darryl Sittler (1977-78) and Eddie Olczyk (1989-90), who both put together 18-game streaks while playing in Toronto.

Marner has the third longest point-streak among active players behind Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane (26 games) and Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby (25 games).

The fourth overall draft choice in the 2015 NHL Draft has 11 goals and 33 points in 28 games this season.