Mitch Marner's 23-game, franchise-record setting point streak ended in the Big Apple on Thursday night in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers.

The Markham, Ont., native's streak begain Oct. 27 in the Maple Leafs' overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks, when Marner scored a goal and recorded an assist.

Marner, 25, passed Eddie Olczyk and Darryl Sittler for the Maple Leafs' franchise record of 18 straight games with at least one point back on Dec. 3, potting a pair of goals in a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

During the 23-game span, the former fourth-overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft scored a total of 11 goals and earned 21 assists for 32 points.

Marner currently ranks first on the team in points with 37.