The Buffalo Bills announced that centre Mitch Morse has been ruled out with a concussion on Saturday night against the Miami Dolphins.

Injury Update: Mitch Morse has been ruled out (concussion). https://t.co/8Shu62w62s — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 18, 2022

Morse, 30, left the game to be evaluated for a head injury during the first half.

The Austin, Tex., native has played in 11 games for the Bills this season, missing time earlier in the season due to an elbow injury. The former Kansas City Chief draft pick (49th overall in 2015) is in his fourth season with the Bills after signing with them in 2019 following four seasons with the Chiefs (2015-18).