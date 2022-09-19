Buffalo Bills centre Mitch Morse left Monday night's game against the Tennessee Titans and is questionable to return due to an elbow injury, the Bills announced.

Injury Update: C Mitch Morse has been taken in for x-rays of his right elbow. His return is questionable. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 19, 2022

The 30-year-old found himself at the bottom of a pile early in the first quarter. He left the field under his own power after receiving attention from the Bills' medical staff.

The team added that he has been taken in for X-rays of his right elbow. '

The Austin, Tex., native is in his fourth year with the Bills after spending four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs (2015-18).