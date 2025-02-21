Miura, Kihara hold on to short program lead to capture second Four Continents title

Reigning world champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps finished second and fellow Canadians Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud were third in pairs competition Friday at the Four Continents figure skating championship.

Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps were fourth after Thursday's short program but surged into second place with a season-best 141.26 points for a total of 210.92.

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan, the 2023 world champions, led after the short program and then produced a season-best score of 142.59 in the free skate to finish first with 217.32 points.

Pereira and Michaud scored a career-best 198.40 points to win their first ISU championship medal as a team.

Stellato-Dudek, originally from Chicago, and Deschamps, of Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., received high marks for their “Ocean” program that featured a triple toe-single, axel-double axel sequence, triple salchow and triple throws. They are using the Four Continents to prepare to defend their title at the March 25-30 world championships in Boston.

“We needed some kind of a breakthrough and we feel like we got it here,” said Stellato-Dudek, who recently became a Canadian citizen. “At least, we know that it’s possible and we can take that with us to Boston."

Pereira, of Milton, Ont., and Michaud, from Brantford, Ont., maintained their place on the podium after also finishing third in the short program.

"We ran into a few challenges on the way here, including an illness and some lost luggage, but our short program felt good," Pereira said. "That being said, you never know how a long program will go. We're really proud to have executed our elements well today."

Miura and Kihara’s free skate featured a level three triple twist lift, a throw triple loop and perfectly executed triple salchows.

The Japanese duo made their debut at the Four Continents five years ago at the same venue when they finished eighth.

“We had to overcome many challenges,” Kihara said. “So to be here today and win the gold medal, we are elated that we were able to accomplish this. This medal represents how far we’ve come in the past five years.”

Miura and Kihara also won the Four Continents in 2023 when it was held in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea of the United States were second after the short program but dropped to fourth place after several errors.

Local favourite Kim Chae-yeon was first after the women’s short program.

Kim landed a double axel, a triple lutz-triple toeloop combination and a triple flip to score 74.02 points to finish ahead of defending champion Mone Chiba of Japan who was second with 71.20.

Sarah Everhardt of the U.S. was third with 67.36 points, edging compatriot Alysa Liu who was fourth with 67.09.

Competition continues Saturday, when Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier take a one-point lead over world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States into the ice dance free program.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

