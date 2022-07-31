We're just two days from the MLB trade deadline as the clock ticks closer and closer to Aug. 2 at 6:00 p.m. ET. Here are all the latest news and rumours ahead of Tuesday evening.

Mets, Red Sox potential trade partners?

The New York Mets and Boston Red Sox could be aligned on a deal sending catcher Christian Vazquez and designated hitter J.D. Martinez to Queens, tweets Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Boston's presence as a potential seller and the Mets' willingness to add to their lineup may create a fit, especially as Heyman notes if they can't close the gap in talks regarding Willson Contreras and Josh Bell.

The Red Sox’s presence as a potential seller in market could aid the Mets. Christian Vazquez and JD Martinez are two who fit the Mets, especially if they can’t close the gap in talks regarding Willson Contreras snd Josh Bell. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2022

Contreras is enjoying another strong season for the Chicago Cubs, slashing .255/.369/.459 with 14 home runs and 38 RBI. Bell has also impressed with the Washington Nationals, hitting .305 with 14 homers and 57 driven in.

The Red Sox enter play Sunday last in the American League East division at 50-52.

Reds with more pieces to deal?

After the Cincinnati Reds dealt starter Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners Friday night for a package of prospects, focus turns to other trade chips Tyler Mahle and Brandon Drury.

The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans points out that both players could be fits on a number of contending teams.

Mahle delivered an impressive showcase start for the Reds on Saturday, holding the Orioles to two runs over six innings while striking out seven in a 8-2 victory. Drury went 2-for-5 with an RBI and after it was revealed Drury would not be in the starting lineup Sunday, it's possible both have played their final games with the organization.

The 27-year-old Mahle is 5-7 with a 4.40 ERA in 19 starts while averaging north of a strikeout per inning. Drury has impressed over 90 games, slashing .272/.332/.513 with 19 home runs and 58 RBI.