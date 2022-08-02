Kurkjian: Every Yankees fan should be happy with their acquisitions

Today is deadline day and TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest news and rumours ahead of Tuesday's 6:00 p.m. ET cutoff. Keep up with all the deals that have already happened with TSN.ca's trade tracker.

10:18am - Jays have interest in Thor?

The Toronto Blue Jays have interest in right-hander Noah Syndergaard along with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Philly is in on Noah Syndergaard along with the Jays. Thor is right up Dave Dombrowski’s alley. @jaysonst mentioned Phils interest — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2022

Multiple reports indicate the Blue Jays are in the market for help in the starting rotation and bullpen, with ESPN's Buster Olney reporting Sunday he expects them to be among the most active teams leading up to Tuesday's deadline.

The 29-year-old signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels in the off-season but with L.A. struggling to keep pace in the American League wild card race, many are wondering if Syndergaard will be moved before Tuesday's deadline.

The former New York Met is 5-8 with a 3.83 ERA in 15 starts so far this season.

10:04am - Teams eyeing Phillips

After Tampa Bay acquired outfielder Jose Siri from the Houston Astros on Sunday, the Rays announced they were designating outfielder Brett Phillips for assignment.

Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox have all checked in on the speedy outfielder.

Source: The Yankees are among the teams who have inquired on OF Brett Phillips, whom the Rays DFA-ed today. Red Sox, Phillies in the mix, too. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) August 2, 2022

The 28-year-old has struggled at the plate in 75 games so far this season, hitting .147 with five home runs and 17 RBI.

9:31am - Tigers keeping Skubal

The Detroit Tigers have decided to keep left-hander Tarik Skubal, according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.

Speculation has been building around Skubal with the Tigers well out of the playoff race, but with four years of club control remaining, he is reportedly not one of the arms Detroit is looking to deal.

Skubal held the Minnesota Twins scoreless over five innings Sunday afternoon but departed after just 77 pitches due to arm fatigue. After the game, he told reporters he plans to make his next scheduled start.

The 25-year-old is 7-8 this season with a 3.52 ERA in 21 outings.



9:12 am - Soto frontrunner emerges - with a side deal brewing?

As per the Washington Post's Barry Svrluga, the San Diego Padres are now the favourites to land Washing Nationals' superstar outfielder Juan Soto.

However, they may also be in talks to acquire Soto's teammate, first baseman Josh Bell, as well.

As the trade deadline approaches, there is a growing sense that the Padres are the most likely landing spot for Juan Soto — and, in a twist, perhaps Josh Bell too. Multiple people have heard there’s momentum in those talks. — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) August 2, 2022

While the Padres have already been active - acquiring star relief pitcher Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday - they still have perhaps the deepest pool of prospects to offer in a mega deal.

Soto, who is 23 years old this year, has a .246 batting average, 21 home runs and 46 runs batted in across 101 games played this season. His 91 walks taken lead the majors this season, and his .426 career on-base percentage ranks first among active players with at least 2,000 plate appearances.

8:44am - Marlins starters in demand

Many teams have called the Miami Marlins regarding starters Pablo Lopez and Trevor Rogers, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Heyman notes the New York Yankees have checked in on Lopez, though the price remains high as the Marlins reportedly envision a starting rotation with Lopez in it in 2023.

Many teams have called on Pablo Lopez and Trevor Rogers, two young Marlins starters. The Marlins are decimated by injuries and now out of the race, but with years of control, they don’t have to deal them. They are envisioning an Alcantara, Lopez, Eury Perez rotation top in ‘23. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2022

The Yankees have accomplished the biggest of their main goals, with dealing Joey Gallo and Miguel Andujar still to do today. They’ve got a full day to try some pie-in-the-sky moves though; for instance they checked in on Marlins star RHP Pablo Lopez (but found the price high). — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2022

Miami comes into play Tuesday at 47-56.

Lopez has a 3.41 ERA over 21 starts, while Rogers has struggled mightily in 19 starts, turning in a 5.85 ERA.

8:32am - Mahle drawing interest

The Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins are among the teams keeping an eye on Cincinnati Reds starter Tyler Mahle, according to Heyman.

#MNTwins and Phillies are among teams on Reds righthander Tyler Mahle. Underrated pitcher who’s been very good lately. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2022

Mahle has been effective in 19 starts so far this season, recording a 4.40 ERA with 114 strikeouts in 104.1 innings. He has been better of late, pitching to a 2.83 ERA over his past nine starts.

About this year's trade deadline

The deadline falls on Aug. 2 at 6:00 p.m. ET this year, which is a different date than in years past. Under the old collective bargaining agreement, deadlines typically fell on July 31 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Teams were still permitted to makes trades after the deadline, but players had to clear revocable waivers. After Aug, 31, a player was no longer eligible to be added to that team's postseason roster.

In 2022, players can still be claimed on outright waivers after the deadline, but they cannot be traded.