With just three days to go until the MLB trade deadline, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest news and rumours. The dealing is 6:00 p.m. ET Tuesday evening.

Montas now Yankees' to lose?

After the Seattle Mariners won the Luis Castillo sweepstakes late Friday night with an impressive package of prospects, it appears the New York Yankees are turning their focus to Oakland A's starter Frankie Montas.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Montas is now New York's No. 1 target. Multiple reports indicate the first-place Yankees are in the market for another starting pitcher ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

Now that All-Star Luis Castillo is gone, making the #Mariners a playoff team, starter Frankie Montas of the Oakland A's is on the clock.

The 29-year-old is 4-9 with a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts for the A's this season, his sixth with Oakland. He is due just over $5 million this season and is under team control through the 2023.

The Yankees acquired outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals earlier this week in exchange for three prospects.

Astros eyeing Bell?

The Houston Astros are looking at Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

"Names have been exchanged, but the ask was said to be high," Heyman writes.

Houston's interest in Bell reportedly stems from the struggles of first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who is slashing .241/.293/.392 in 92 games this season, a massive drop-off after winning the American League batting title a year ago.

The 29-year-old Bell is in his second season with the Nats and enters play Saturday with 13 home runs, 54 RBI and a .883 OPS in 100 games.