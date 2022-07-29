Frontrunners forming in the chase for Soto

While every contender across MLB has likely called the Washington Nationals about superstar right fielder Juan Soto, New York Post's Jon Heyman believes there are four frontrunners at this time.

"The St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers appear at the forefront," wrote Heyman in a piece last night.

The New York Yankees and New York Mets have been rumoured to be in the mix as well, though the Yankees acquiring outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week puts a dent in the trade chips they have to offer the Nationals. Heyman adds a deal involving Soto heading to the Mets would be unlikely considering they share a division with Washington.

With the 23-year-old Soto expected to seek a contract a contract that could exceed $500 million, the resources needed to acquire the left-handed batter will be extreme.