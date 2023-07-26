With the MLB trade deadline set for August 1, TSN.ca rounds up all of the rumours and whispers of big names that could be on the move.

Lance Lynn on the move?

Per MLB Network's Joel Sherman, the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays have been in discussion for a trade surrounding veteran right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn for weeks, and talks have intensified in the last 24 hours.

Rays/White Sox have talked about Lance Lynn for several weeks. @BNightengale reports talks have intensified. Rays are on Lynn's 10-team no-trade list. But word is Lynn wants to get to a contender. He's owed about $6.7M rest of this yr, has an $18M 2024 option with $1M buyout — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 26, 2023

Lynn has a no-trade list consisting of 10 teams, and Tampa Bay is on that list, but Lynn wants to play for a contender.

Another team on that list is the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are also reported to be involved in talks with the White Sox around Lynn.

Sources: The Dodgers remain involved in Lance Lynn trade conversations with the White Sox.



The Dodgers are one of the teams to which Lynn *can* block a trade, but he is willing to waive his no-trade protection to facilitate a deal. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 26, 2023

The Rays started the season 20-3, and hold the top spot in the American League wild card race with a 62-42 record entering play on Wednesday. The Dodgers lead the National League West division at 58-42, four games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants.

Lynn, 36, has struggled mightily this season, accruing an earned runs average of 6.18 in 115 innings pitched, though he has finished top-five in AL Cy Young voting as recently as 2021, when he held a 2.69 ERA over 157 innings.

Los Angeles Angels

While the team is standing pat on superstar Shohei Ohtani for the time being, rumours are circling centered on former Angels' pitcher Michael Lorenzen, who is slated to start against the Angels for the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Lorenzen was an All-Star this season and has not allowed an earned run in 18 innings pitched in the month of July. He played last season for the Angels.

The Tigers are likely to trade Lorenzen, whose contract expires at the end of this season, and the Angels need pitching help if they're going to push for the playoffs.

Lorenzen, who is a native of Anaheim, said "You guys know how I feel about being home. I don't have to say more than that," when asked about being traded to his hometown team.