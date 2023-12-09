A by-the-numbers look at new L.A. Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani:

1: The number of professional baseball championships won (2016 Nippon Professional Baseball title with Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters)

2: The number of unanimous American League most valuable player awards won. No other player has won multiple MVP awards unanimously.

8: Number of professional all-star berths earned (five in NPB, three in MLB).

17: The number he wore with Hanamaki Higashi High School, inherited from Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, and the Los Angeles Angels.

44: The number of home runs he hit last year in becoming the first Japanese-born player to lead a U.S. major league in homers.

219: The number of strikeouts he had in 2022, good for sixth in the majors.

$700 million: The record-setting figure of his contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2023.