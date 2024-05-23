A's score five runs in 11th to rally past Rockies

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Soderstrom drew a bases-loaded walk to cap a five-run 11th inning and the Oakland Athletics stunned the Colorado Rockies 10-9 on Thursday in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Oakland trailed 9-5 before Max Schuemann doubled home a run to start the winning rally. Abraham Toro followed with an RBI single, and JJ Bleday tied the score with a two-run homer.

Peter Lambert (2-3) loaded the bases on an intentional walk to Kyle McCann before walking Soderstrom to force in the winning run.

J.D. Davis and Daz Cameron also homered for the A's, who overcame a pair of four-run deficits and sent the Rockies to their fifth loss in six games following a seven-game winning streak.

Colorado starter Ryan Feltner pitched six scoreless innings and the Rockies took a 4-0 lead into the seventh but couldn't close it out.

Schuemann got the A’s on the board with an RBI single in the seventh. Davis hit a two-run homer in the eighth, and Cameron homered off Rockies closer Jalen Beeks leading off the ninth to tie it.

Oakland called up the 27-year-old Cameron from Triple-A Las Vegas earlier Thursday. It was his first major league home run since June 2, 2022, with the Detroit Tigers.

Colorado regained the lead on Jordan Beck’s sacrifice fly in the 10th, but Zack Gelof tied it for the A's with an RBI single in the bottom half.

Brandon Bielak (1-0) got the final out of the 11th to earn his first win with the Athletics.

Oakland won its fourth game when trailing after eight innings, tying the Miami Marlins for most in the majors.

A’s starter Joey Estes allowed four runs and seven hits, striking out six in seven innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

The Athletics placed OF Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list with a strained left wrist. Oakland selected Cameron from Triple-A Las Vegas and designated INF Jordan Díaz for assignment. ... RHP Joe Boyle (lower back strain) was scheduled to make a rehab start for Las Vegas on Thursday night.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Ty Blach (1-2, 5.14 ERA) opens a three-game home series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night opposite LHP Cristopher Sánchez (2-3, 3.31).

Athletics: RHP Ross Stripling (1-8, 5.19 ERA) takes the mound Friday night in the first of a three-game home series against the Astros. Houston counters with RHP Justin Verlander (2-2, 3.97).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB