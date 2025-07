NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge became the fastest player to hit 350 home runs, reaching the mark with a two-run drive for the New York Yankees in the ninth inning off the Chicago Cubs' Brad Keller on Saturday.

Judge hit his 35th home run of the season, a two-run drive that pulled New York to 5-2.

Playing in his 1,088th game, Judge bettered Mark McGwire’s 1,280.

___

