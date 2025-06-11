KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aaron Judge homered for the third consecutive game, Clarke Schmidt allowed just two hits over six innings, and the New York Yankees cruised to a 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

Paul Goldschmidt added a pair of RBIs during a five-run second inning for New York, which improved to 5-0 against the Royals this season. The Yankees are are 12-3 against them since the start of last season, including their playoff series win.

Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer during a three-run ninth for Kansas City.

Schmidt (3-3) allowed one runner to reach second base, and that was courtesy of his own balk that advanced Maikel Garcia in the first inning. He also struck out seven to remain unbeaten in six regular-season appearances against the Royals. Devin Williams got the final two outs for his eighth save.

Kris Bubic (5-4) looked like he might be in for a duel with Schmidt after a perfect first inning. But he proceeded to allow five runs on four hits and two walks during the second, and ultimately six hits and four walks in just 4 1/3 innings.

Judge's homer off Steven Cruz came on the heels of a two-homer game Sunday against Boston and a 469-foot shot in the series opener against Kansas City on Tuesday night. The two-time MVP has eight RBIs over the three-game span.

Until Perez's homer, the biggest highlight for the Royals came in the fifth inning, when the Yankees loaded the bases with one out. DJ LeMahieu hit a sharp grounder to third base, where Garcia fielded it while falling to his rump. He threw to second from his back side, and a relay by Jonathan India to first base resulted in an inning-ending double play.

Key moment

Jazz Chisholm, who later left the game with left groin tightness, drew a walk in the second inning after plate umpire Lance Barrett called what would have been the third strike a questionable ball. The Yankees capitalized on their fortunes, sending 10 batters to the plate in what became the decisive inning.

Key stat

The Royals (34-34) are 10-18 after going on a 16-2 run in April and May.

Up next

Yankees RHP Will Warren (4-3, 5.34) starts the series finale Thursday night. RHP Seth Lugo (3-5, 3.46) goes for Kansas City.

