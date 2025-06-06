PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier had three hits and scored the winning run on Nick Gonzalez's sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates rally for a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

David Bednar (1-4) struck out the side in the ninth.

Frazier and Jared Triolo started the ninth with singles off Jordan Romano (0-3). Isiah Kiner-Falefa loaded the bases with a bunt before Oneil Cruz struck out looking. Gonzales then lifted a 2-2 slider to the warning track, allowing Frazier to score.

Trea Turner gave Philadelphia an early lead, getting on with a single for his first of three hits and taking third on a double steal in the first before scoring on a grounder from Nick Castellanos. The Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds hit an RBI single the next inning.

Turner hit a double to right and Alec Bohm brought him in with a single to left, putting the Phillies back ahead 2-1 in the third. Reynolds tied it again with his eighth home run of the season into the left-field bleachers.

Turner drove in two with a two-out single for a 4-2 lead in the fourth. Henry Davis answered with a two-run homer the same inning.

Endy Rodríguez left due to right elbow discomfort and continues to be evaluated, the Pirates said.

Key moment

Matt Strahm struck out the side for the Phillies in the eighth. Bednar immediately matched him in the ninth, capped by getting Turner to whiff on a curveball in the dirt.

Key stat

Pirates starter Bailey Falter allowed four runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings. Chase Shugart, Caleb Ferguson, Dennis Santana and Bednar combined to give up two hits and one walk with eight strikeouts the rest of the way.

Up next

LHP Ranger Suárez (4-0, 2.72 ERA) will take the mound for the Phillies on Saturday opposite Pirates LHP Andrew Heaney (3-4, 3.39).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB