Adames homers twice to help Giants beat lowly Rockies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Willy Adames homered twice and drove in three runs, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Sunday.

Adames hit a solo homer in each of his first two at-bats for his eighth career multihomer game. He just missed another homer in the fifth when he hit an RBI double off the wall in right-center.

Giants right-hander Logan Webb (4-2) pitched seven innings of one-run ball, bouncing back nicely after he surrendered a season-high five runs in a loss at San Diego on Tuesday.

Colorado dropped to a major league-worst 6-28. It is 2-17 on the road.

The Rockies closed to 2-1 on Jacob Stallings' RBI single in the fifth. But the Giants responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Adames’ double knocked in Mike Yastrzemski, who drove in two runs earlier in the inning. The Giants added four runs in the seventh to take a 9-1 lead.

Gérman Márquez (0-6) allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings and lost his sixth consecutive start for the Rockies.

Key moment

Adames, who entered the game batting just .215 with two homers after signing with the Giants in free agency, homered on the 10th pitch of his at-bat in the first.

Key stat

The Rockies have lost 11 straight series to start the season.

Up next

Rockies: Have a day off before hosting the Tigers on Tuesday to start a three-game set. RHP Chase Dollander (2-3, 6.48 ERA) is scheduled to start for Colorado.

Giants: Travel to Chicago for a three-game series against the Cubs, with RHP Landen Roupp (2-2, 5.10 ERA) slated to pitch on Monday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB