Toronto Blue Jays infielder/outfielder Addison Barger was back in the team's lineup Sunday against the Chicago White Sox after missing Saturday's contest with right hip discomfort.

Barger will bat second and play third base as the Jays aim to win the series with right-hander Chris Bassitt taking the hill.

The 25-year-old Barger has been one of Toronto's best hitters so far this season, slashing .270.332/.500 with eight home runs and 24 RBI in 53 games. He hit .197 with seven home runs in 69 games last season.

The Blue Jays enter play Sunday at 41-35, good for third in the American League East division and three games out of first place.