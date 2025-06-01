TORONTO - Addison Barger's three-run homer ignited a six-run eighth inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays an 8-4 comeback win Sunday to sweep the four-game series against the Oakland Athletics.

Barger's blast to right centre off reliever Justin Sterner (1-2) was his third homer in three consecutive outings as the Blue Jays (31-28) won their seventh straight at home and handed the struggling Athletics (23-37) their sixth loss in a row.

A two-run, two-out double from Luis Urias in the fifth put the visitors in front 3-0, only to see the Blue Jays score twice in the bottom half of the inning.

Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson went 4-for-4 and added an RBI sacrifice fly in the top-half of eighth inning for a 4-2 lead.

Oakland lefty JP Sears went six innings, giving up two runs on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts before 30,130 at Rogers Centre.

Erik Swanson (1-0) pitched the eighth inning to win in his first appearance in 2025.

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman only lasted 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three runs on eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. He was done in by a 27-pitch opening inning.

Takeaways

Athletics: Denzel Clarke of Pickering, Ont., enjoyed a productive series with four hits, including a homer and three RBIs. He walked once, was hit by a pitch and scored three times. Fellow baseball players Josh, Bo and Myles Naylor are cousins of the 25-year-old centre-fielder.

Blue Jays: Outfielder Daulton Varsho was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain he suffered running from second to third base on Saturday. Davis Schneider was recalled from triple-A Buffalo. Swanson was reinstated from the 60-day IL. Easton Lucas was optioned to Buffalo as a result.

Key Moment

After run-producing hits from George Springer and Alejandro Kirk, Springer was tagged out while jumping up and down on third base after Kirk's double into the left-field corner to end the fifth inning and kill the Blue Jays' rally.

Key Stat

Toronto's offensive totals for the four-game sweep were 39 runs and 56 hits, including 11 homers.

Up Next

The Blue Jays have Monday off before beginning a three-game set at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. The Phillies have won 17 road games, tied for the most in the National League with the Chicago Cubs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2025.