MIAMI (AP) — Agustín Ramírez hit a three-run home run, Janson Junk pitched five effective innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 6-2 on Friday night.

Ramírez made it 4-1 in the third with a drive off Braves starter Didier Fuentes (0-1) that went 436 feet to left, giving the rookie catcher a team-leading 11 home runs on the season.

Junk (2-0) allowed five hits, one run and struck out five in his first Marlins start. Junk, who has made five relief appearances, did not issue a walk.

Eric Wagaman boosted Miami's lead with a pinch-hit, ground-rule double in the sixth, and Ramírez drove in another run in the seventh.

Fuentes, called up earlier Friday from Triple-A Gwinnett, debuted as the youngest active player in the majors and the youngest Braves starter since 1969. He turned 20 years old on June 17.

The right-hander allowed six hits and four runs while striking out three over five innings.

Marlins reliever Robinson Piña also made his MLB debut when he replaced Tyler Phillips in the eighth and gave up a solo shot to Austin Riley that made it 6-2.

Ronald Acuña Jr. went 2 for 4 to extend his hitting streak at Miami's loanDepot park to nine games dating back to October 2022. He also stole his second base.

Key moment

Dane Myers robbed Marcell Ozuna of a homer in the fifth without fully making a catch. The Marlins center fielder jumped over the wall to bring a deep flyball back into the field of play, turning a would-be solo shot into a 406-foot double. The Braves stranded Ozuna at second.

Key stat

Matt Olson extended his MLB-leading on-base streak to 21 consecutive games with his RBI single in the fourth.

Up next

RHP Grant Holmes (3-6, 3.97) will start the second game of the series for the Braves against Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (0-1, 6.43)

