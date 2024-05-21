Could the unthinkable happen and the Toronto Blue Jays part with one or both of Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero?

One American League executive tells MLB.com's Mark Feinsand that the team might be open to the possibility and have had discussions with other teams about the duo.

But he cautions that neither player would come remotely cheap.

“I don’t think they’re opposed to it,” the executive told Feinsand. “They’ve talked to teams about it. The asks were ridiculous, but I think they’re going to try to retool a lot, and using those guys to get pieces may be the way to do it.”

A National League executive tells Feinsand that the Jays could use the duo to overhaul the rostrer.

“Neither of them are off to great starts, but other teams might view them as change-of-scenery guys,” the executive said to Feinsand. “Everyone knows what these guys can do, but that roster might just need a change.”

Barring long-term extensions for either, both the 26-year-old Bichette and the 25-year-old Guerrero will become free agents after the 2025 season.

An All-Star in 2021 and 2023, Bichette has started 2024 slowly, much like most of the team's offence. Through 43 games this season, Bichette — a career .294 hitter — is batting .230 with 38 hits, two home runs, 16 runs batted in and a .622 OPS.

After a similarly sluggish open to his season, Guerrero is enjoying a torrid month of May at the plate, despite a dip in power numbers. Guerrero is batting .404 this month with a .967 OPS. In 46 games this season, Guerrero is hitting .286 with 50 hits, four HR, 21 RBI and a .775 OPS.

The Blue Jays (21-25) sit in last place in the AL East, trailing the first-place New York Yankees by 10.5 games. But the team sits only 2.5 games out of a wild-card spot.

The Jays continue a series with the Chicago White Sox (14-34), the team with the league's worst record, on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre.