MILWAUKEE (AP) — Alec Bohm committed a two-out error in the eighth inning that allowed three runs to come home as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-5 on Friday night.

Milwaukee extended its NL Central lead to 3 1/2 games over the Chicago Cubs, who split a doubleheader with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Brewers trailed 5-4 and had the bases loaded when Owen Miller, who was called up from the minors earlier in the day, stepped to the plate against Jeff Hoffman.

Facing a 2-2 count, Miller hit a grounder that Bohm failed to backhand. As the ball rolled down the left-field line, all three runners scored, with Tyrone Taylor sliding around the tag from catcher J.T. Realmuto.

The Brewers scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth after the Phillies had their own four-run rally in the top half of the inning.

Trea Turner gave Philadelphia a 5-3 lead by hitting a three-run homer off Devin Williams with two outs in the top of the eighth. Turner connected on a 1-1 changeup and delivered a 362-foot drive that sailed just inside the left-field foul pole.

Williams failed to convert a save for the fourth time in 35 opportunities.

The Brewers cut the Phillies’ advantage to 5-4 when Taylor took a 3-2 pitch inside to draw a bases-loaded, one-out walk from José Alvarado (0-1). Jeff Hoffman took over for Alvarado and struck out Willy Adames before Miller delivered the grounder that got past Bohm.

Williams (8-3) preserved Milwaukee's lead by retiring the side in order in the top of the ninth.

Adames put the Brewers ahead 3-1 in the fourth inning with a three-run homer off Zack Wheeler. Adames’ 430-foot shot to center was his 22nd homer of the season.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta allowed a homer to Kyle Schwarber to start the game but retired 18 of the 19 batters he faced the rest of the night while striking out 10. Philadelphia’s only other hit off Peralta was a one-out single by Jake Cave in the third inning.

Over his last seven starts, Peralta has struck out 69 batters while allowing only eight runs over 42 innings.

Wheeler struck out 10, walked nobody and allowed five hits and three runs in six innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suárez (strained right hamstring) and OF Cristian Pache (irritation in right elbow) were activated from the injured list. Suárez last pitched for the Phillies on Aug. 13. Pache made his last appearance with the Phillies on July 9. Suárez is scheduled to start Sunday.

Brewers: RHP Julio Teheran (hip) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session in Milwaukee before going back for another rehabilitation appearance at Triple-A Nashville. Teheran made his last appearance with the Brewers on July 29.

UP NEXT

RHP Aaron Nola (12-8, 4.30 ERA) pitches for the Phillies and RHP Colin Rea (5-5, 5.11) gets the call for the Brewers on Saturday night.

