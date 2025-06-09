ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alejandro Kirk homered and had four hits, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied last in a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

Kirk opened the 10th with a double off Phil Maton (0-2) to score automatic runner Addison Barger from second base. Jeff Hoffman then pitched a 1-2-3 inning for his 16th save in 19 opportunities, helping the Blue Jays (36-30) win for the 10th time in 12 games.

After blowing a three-run lead in the eighth, Toronto tied it at 4 in the ninth when No. 9 batter Jonatan Clase hit his first home run this year and the second of his career — a one-out shot off Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley.

Kirk launched his fourth home run, a solo shot, on a full-count pitch from reliever Riley O'Brien for a 3-0 lead in the eighth.

But in the bottom half, Willson Contreras singled home the first St. Louis run and Iván Herrera hit a three-run homer off Yariel Rodríguez (1-0) to give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead.

Rodríguez, who entered with two on and two outs in a 3-0 game, had allowed just one of 13 inherited runners to score this season.

Blue Jays starter José Berríos allowed two hits in 6 2/3 shutout innings.

Toronto used George Springer's run-scoring double in the first and Bo Bichette's RBI single in the second to grab a 2-0 lead against starter Andres Pallente, who permitted seven hits in six innings.

Key moment

Berríos' exit in the seventh energized the Cardinals before Clase and Kirk came through late for the Blue Jays.

Key stat

The Blue Jays lead the all-time series 15-14. They won all three games against the Cardinals last season in Toronto.

Up next

Toronto RHP Chris Bassitt (6-3, 3.56 ERA) starts Tuesday against Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas (4-2, 3.96).

This story has been corrected to show that Contreras hit a single in the eighth inning, not a double.

