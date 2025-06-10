The Toronto Blue Jays play the St. Louis Cardinals after Alejandro Kirk's four-hit game on Monday.

St. Louis has gone 22-12 in home games and 36-30 overall. The Cardinals have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .257.

Toronto is 36-30 overall and 14-17 in road games. The Blue Jays have a 15-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

Lars Nootbaar has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 28 RBIs while hitting .237 for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 12 for 35 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Kirk has a .316 batting average to lead the Blue Jays, and has eight doubles and four home runs. Ernie Clement is 13 for 38 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .281 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Walker: 10-Day IL (wrist), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Blue Jays: Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Santander: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.