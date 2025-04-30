TORONTO - Alejandro Kirk's RBI single in the 10th inning completed the Toronto Blue Jays' comeback for a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

The light-hitting catcher came to the plate with the bases loaded after Red Sox manager Alex Cora decided to issue intentional walks to George Springer and Daulton Varsho to load the bases.

Kirk's hit to centre field scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who started the 10th on second base.

Anthony Santander's three-run blast in the seventh inning tied the game 6-6 to force extra innings for Toronto (14-16). Varsho and Kirk had back-to-back jacks in the sixth inning.

Yariel Rodriguez gave up two runs on two hits and two walks over one inning as Toronto's so-called opener on a bullpen day. Eric Lauer, Chad Green, Yimi Garcia, Brendon Little, Jeff Hoffman (3-0) followed Rodriguez out of the bullpen.

Carlos Narvaez's two-run homer in the sixth gave Boston (17-15) a 6-0 lead that evaporated over the next two innings. Rafael Devers scored on a balk and had an RBI double, Alex Bregman had a solo homer and Jarren Duran added an RBI single.

Lucas Giolito was impressive in his Red Sox debut, earning a no decision but striking out seven over six innings, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks. Garrett Whitlock, Aroldis Chapman and Justin Slaten.

Takeaways

Red Sox: The game looked sewn up for Boston with a 6-0 lead through 5 1/2 innings and Toronto's offence in a two-week slump. Giolito — who missed all of last season following Tommy John surgery — got two outs to start the bottom of the inning but walked Springer and allowed Varsho to tee off on his first homer of the year. Kirk then made it 6-3 with his solo shot and the Red Sox bullpen wasn't able to shut the door and protect Giolito's potential win.

Blue Jays: Surefire Hall of Famer Max Scherzer was meant to be Toronto's fifth starter this season, but ongoing issues with his thumb have derailed that plan. The lack of depth in the rotation hurt the Blue Jays on Wednesday as the relievers pressed into service game up an early 4-0 lead.

Key moment

Santander came to the plate in the seventh with two outs but Ernie Clement and Guerrero on base. He made no mistake on an 83.2 m.p.h. change-up from Whitlock high in the zone, launching it 398 feet with an exit velocity of 103.7 m.p.h. It was Santander's fourth homer of the season and it tied the game 6-6.

Key stat

Toronto had gone 11 games without scoring more than four runs in a single outing until Santander's homer.

Up next

Jose Berrios (1-1) will get the start as Toronto tries to avoid a three-game sweep by Boston.

Tanner Houck (0-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2025.

Note to readers:This is a corrected version of an earlier story. Kirk's game-winning hit was a single, not a double.