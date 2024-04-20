Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah allowed two earned runs in 5.2 innings Friday against the Columbus Clippers in Triple-A.

Manoah struck out five and allowing six hits and zero walks over 92 pitches. The Clippers went on to win the game 9-3.

The 26-year-old's line was much better than his first two minor league outings this season, allowing seven runs in 1.2 innings at Single-A Dunedin on April 7 and following that up with four runs in 3.1 innings at Buffalo a week later.

Manoah appeared in one spring training game before going down with right shoulder soreness. He was placed on the injured list to begin the season with Bowden Francis originally taking the final spot in the Blue Jays' starting rotation.

Manoah is looking to bounce back from a nightmare 2023 season that saw him pitch to a 5.87 ERA in 19 starts and spend most of the second half of the season in the minor leagues. He allowed four earned runs in 1.2 innings in his only spring start.

The season before, Manoah was 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA, finishing third in American League Cy Young voting.

The Blue Jays continue their series in San Diego against the Padres Saturday night after taking the opener 5-1.