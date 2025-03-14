Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah threw off a mound Friday morning in Dunedin, Fla., making a significant step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Friday was the first time Manoah had thrown off a mound since June of last year. He said earlier in spring training he intended to throw his first bullpen in a few weeks. If all goes well with his recovery, he could be ready to return to the Jays in the second half of the 2025 season.

Manoah described Friday's session as "amazing" and a "whirlwind of emotion." Matheson reports the 27-year-old had been playing catch but was eagerly anticipating throwing off a mound.

Manoah made five starts last season for Toronto after being slowed by a shoulder injury to begin the year, going 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24.1 innings. His final start came on May 29 against the Chicago White Sox.

The injury was another huge setback for Manoah, who was looking to rebound from a nightmare 2023 season that saw him spend time in the minor leagues and pitch to a 5.87 ERA.

He finished third in American League Cy Young voting the year before, making the All-Star team with a 2.24 ERA.

The Blue Jays will open their 2025 season on March 27 at home against the Baltimore Orioles.

Swanson MRI brings good news

An MRI revealed that Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Erik Swanson is dealing with a "median nerve entrapment" in his right arm, reports Matheson.

The scan showed no structural damage and is considered good news for Swanson and the Jays. Matheson adds that Swanson had a cortisone shot will back off throwing for a couple days.

Swanson has not yet appeared in a spring training game and met with with elbow specialist Dr. Keith Meister earlier in the week.