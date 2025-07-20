Alek Manoah made his second rehab start for Single-A Dunedin Sunday as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery, allowing one earned run in two innings of work in a 7-1 win.

Manoah threw 16 of his 28 pitches for strikes and surrendered three hits with zero walks against the Tampa Tarpons, the Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Manoah made his first rehab start on Monday, allowing three earned runs with two walks, one hit, one hit-by-pitch and one strikeout while only recording one out.

The 27-year-old was 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA in five starts last season before going down with injury. His last start came on May 29 in a game against the Chicago White Sox.

Through four seasons with the Blue Jays, the Homestead, Fla., native owns a 3.34 ERA with 412 strikeouts in 420.0 innings pitched. He was an All-Star in 2022 and also finished third in American League Cy Young voting that season but struggled mightily in 2023 before having his attempt at a bounce-back season in 2024 cut short.

Manoah was selected by Toronto in the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of West Virginia and made his debut with the team in May of 2021.