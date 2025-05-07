BOSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit a tiebreaking two-run single and had a solo homer, Wilyer Abreu added two solo shots and the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 6-4 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Bregman and Abreu each drove in three runs for Boston, which was 1-4 against the Rangers this season before pulling out the victory.

Adolis García and Josh Jung each hit a solo homer for the Rangers, who have dropped eight of 11.

Abreu hit his second of the game deep into the seats in right in the eighth, making it 6-3.

Brennan Bernardino (2-1) worked a perfect inning of relief for the victory and Aroldis Chapman got the final three outs for his fifth save despite allowing Jung’s homer.

Jacob Webb (2-2) took the loss, giving up two runs in 2/3 of an inning.

Trailing 2-1, Bregman and Abreu went deep one batter apart in the fourth.

García’s homer over the Green Monster gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead in the top of the inning.

Bolstered by the hiring of Bret Boone as the team’s new hitting coach after struggling offensively, the Rangers won the series opener Tuesday.

Key moment

With runners on second and third with two outs and the score tied at 3, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy elected to pitch to Bregman, who delivered the go-ahead hit to left against Robert Garcia.

Key stat

It was the third multihomer game of Abreu’s career and all of them have come against Texas.

Up next

Rangers RHP Jack Leiter (2-1, 4.58 ERA) is slated to face Red Sox RHP Brayan Bello (2-0, 2.55) in the series finale on Thursday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb