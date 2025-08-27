MILWAUKEE (AP) — Blaze Alexander and Geraldo Perdomo homered, Ryne Nelson limited Milwaukee to a run in six innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the major league-leading Brewers 3-2 on Wednesday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Nelson (7-3) allowed six hits and struck out three without walking a batter for his first victory since July 19. Andrew Saalfrank got the final five outs for his third save.

Arizona took a 2-1 lead in the sixth against Erick Fedde (4-13), with Perdomo singling and Alexander hitting an opposite-field shot to right. After fouling a pitch off his toe, Perdomo made it 3-1 in the eighth with a homer to right off Nick Mears.

Milwaukee's William Contreras homered off Juan Burgos in the eighth.

The Brewers got two innings out of opener Aaron Ashby before turning things over to Fedde, the right-hander who signed a one-year contract earlier Wednesday.

Milwaukee opened the scoring in the second on Jake Bauers' RBI groundout.

Key moment

Arizona left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. threw out Andruw Monasterio at second for the second out in the ninth.

Key stat

Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas went 2 for 3 and is batting .400 (16-for-40) with four doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs in his last 12 games against Milwaukee.

Up next

Milwaukee LHP Jose Quintana (10-4, 3.32 ERA) was set to face RHP Nabil Crismatt (1-0, 0.00) on Wednesday to close the four-game series.

