DENVER (AP) — Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil each hit two of New York's six home runs, and the Mets routed Colorado 13-5 on Sunday to sweep the major league-worst Rockies for the second time in a week.

Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez also went deep for the Mets, who completed a 5-2 trip and finished 6-0 against Colorado (12-53) this season. They moved a season-best 18 games over .500 at 42-24 and opened a 4 1/2-game lead in the NL East over skidding Philadelphia.

Juan Soto went 3 for 3 with three walks and three runs on a perfect day at the plate, reaching base six times in a game for the first time in his career.

Alonso launched a pair of two-run shots for his 23rd multihomer game, breaking a tie with Darryl Strawberry for the most in Mets history.

The first baseman has 243 career homers, passing David Wright for second place in franchise annals — nine behind Strawberry.

McNeil connected leading off the second inning and added a three-run shot in the fourth for his third career multihomer game. Alonso went deep in the third and eighth to give him 17 homers and 61 RBIs this year.

The previous time New York hit six home runs in a game was 2021 in Baltimore.

Alonso and McNeil both finished with three hits and four RBIs. Alvarez also had three of New York's 17 hits.

Tylor Megill (5-4) allowed two runs over five innings to win for the second time in his last eight starts. Paul Blackburn worked four innings for his first major league save.

Rockies rookie Chase Dollander (2-6) was tagged for five runs and eight hits in three innings. Colorado has lost eight straight to the Mets.

Key moment

With the bases loaded in the fifth, Megill retired Hunter Goodman and Thairo Estrada to limit damage and qualify for a win.

Key stats

Soto had his second three-hit game of the series. ... McNeil also doubled to match his career high with three extra-base hits. ... Alonso raised his batting average to .301 and has 18 RBIs in his past eight games. He began the day leading the majors in RBIs.

Up next

Mets RHP Griffin Canning (6-2, 2.90 ERA) opens a three-game home series against Washington on Tuesday night.

Rockies LHP Carson Palmquist (0-4, 8.50) takes the mound against San Francisco on Tuesday night.

