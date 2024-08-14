CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox are lowering season-ticket prices for 2025 by an average of 10% with the team struggling through one of the worst seasons baseball has ever seen, senior vice president Brooks Boyer said on Wednesday.

The White Sox were 22-92 entering their Wednesday game against the New York Yankees and on course for the second-worst winning percentage (.240) of the modern era. The 1916 Philadelphia Athletics (.235) finished 36-117.

“We understand where all the ticket prices are — whether it's season-ticket prices, secondary market," said Boyer, the team's chief revenue and marketing officer. “After looking at that, understanding where we are organizationally, we thought it was important that it's something that we do for our season ticketholders who have been very loyal to us.”

The White Sox fired manager Pedro Grifol last week in his second season as a major league manager after he logged an 89-190 record. They made the move two days after beating the Oakland Athletics to snap a 21-game losing streak that matched an American League record. The White Sox also had a 14-game losing streak from May 22 to June 6, setting a team record that lasted only until the skid that followed the All-Star break.

Last season, Chicago was 61-101 — its worst finish since going 56-106 in 1970.

