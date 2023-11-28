Andre Dawson wants to make a change.

The 1987 National League Most Valuable Player tells the Chicago Tribune's Paul Sullivan that he's asked the National Baseball Hall of Fame to change the hat on his plaque from the Montreal Expos to the Chicago Cubs.

Dawson, 69, was part of the Class of 2010.

"When I think about them immortalizing a cap, it would be the Chicago Cubs for a lot of personal reasons," Dawson ahead of his induction. "When the announcement was made last night, it was a little gut-wrenching."

The Hall of Fame took away a player's right to choose what insignia appeared on his cap in 2001 because Wade Boggs was to select a Tampa Bay Devil Rays logo for his induction despite playing only two of his 18 seasons with the team. It was reported that Boggs received a cash bonus to make that decision, but it's something that he's denied.

Dawson says he still hasn't heard back from the Hall about his request.

"I don’t expect them to jump on something like this," Dawson told Sullivan. “If they elect to respond, they’ll take their time. And it wouldn’t surprise me if they don’t respond."

Dawson spent 21 seasons in the majors from 1976 to 1996. He spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Expos, winning the NL Rookie of the Year in 1977, before joining the North Siders in 1987 and would go on to play six seasons in Chicago. He finished off his career with two years with the Boston Red Sox and two with the Florida Marlins.

“I just felt my preference all along was as a Cub, despite playing [11] years in Montreal,” Dawson said. “I had my reasons, and I think that should’ve been something we sat down and discussed. It’s hard for stuff to bother me, to a degree. But this has toyed with me over the years for the simple reason that I was approached with the [decision] that was going to be released to the press that I was going to wear an Expos emblem. I didn’t agree with it at the time. But for me, getting into the Hall was the most important thing. Over time, I’ve thought about it more and came to the [conclusion] I should have had some say-so … I personally feel my mission, for the rest of my life going forward if that’s what it takes, is to right a wrong."

An eight-time All-Star, Dawson finished his career with a .279 average, 438 home runs, 1,591 runs batted in and an OPS of .806