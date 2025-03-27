Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Andres Gimenez made quite the impression on his new team on Opening Day, hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Gimenez, batting clean-up, stepped up to the plate with two outs and a runner on first base before walloping a hanging slider from Zach Eflin over the right field wall to make it a 6-2 game. It was also Toronto’s first runs of the 2025 season

The 26-year-old was acquired by the Blue Jays via trade this offseason alongside reliever Nick Sandlin in exchange for Spencer Horwitz and minor-leaguer Nick Mitchell.

A native of Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Gimenez had spent the last four seasons with the Cleveland Guardians after being included in the blockbuster deal that sent Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets.

In five seasons at the Major League level spent with the Mets and Guardians, he has compiled a slash line of .261/.322/.393 with 49 home runs, 222 runs batted in and 99 stolen bases.

He is a three-time Gold Glove winner at second base, including a Platinum Glove win in 2023 after being recognized as the best defender in the American League.