WASHINGTON (AP) — Andrew Alvarez allowed one hit over five innings to become only the second Washington starter in 15 years to win his major league debut, and the Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 Monday to stop an eight-game losing streak.

A 26-year-old left-hander selected in the 12th round of the 2021 amateur draft, Alvarez allowed his only hit when Victor Mesa Jr. singled to left with one out in the fifth. He struck out four and walked two, throwing 44 of 81 pitches for strikes. Alvarez (1-0) averaged 91.8 mph with 22 fastballs and also threw 27 sliders, 21 curveballs, six sinkers and five changeups.

Alvarez joined Mitchell Parker in 2024 as the only Nationals starters to win their major league debuts since Stephen Strasburg in 2010.

Alvarez and catcher CJ Stubbs were the first batterymates each making their major league debut Pittsburgh's Quinn Preister and Endy Rodriguez on July 17, 2023. They became the first for the Nationals since Shairon Martis and Luke Montz on Sept. 4, 2008, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Four relievers finished a two-hitter, with Jose A. Ferrer working around a walk in the ninth inning for his fifth save in seven chances. Washington relievers have pitched 13 scoreless innings over three games.

Miami was shut out for the eighth time this season but first since July 10.

Daylen Lile hit a run-scoring triple and Andrés Chaparro had a sacrifice fly in a two-run second off Lake Bachar (5-2), who started in a bullpen game.

Key Moment

Miami's Xavier Edwards was ejected five pitches into the game by plate umpire Brennan Miller. Edwards grounded to first leading off after a four-pitch at-bat that included a pair of called strikes, then apparently argued after returning to the dugout and was tossed after the first pitch to Agustín Ramírez.

Key Stat

Alvarez became the first pitcher since the franchise moved to Washington for 2005 to throw at least five scoreless innings in his major league debut.

Up Next

Marlins RHP Adam Mazur (0-1, 5.59) and Nationals Cade Cavalli (1-1, 5.11) start on Tuesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB