ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Benintendi had a double and a home run, Lenyn Sosa also homered among his two hits, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 on Friday night.

White Sox starter Shane Smith gave up two runs and two hits while striking out four over 4 1/3 innings in his first start since July 11 following a stint on the 15-day IL. Jordan Leasure (4-6) earned the win in relief, striking out four in 1 2/3 innings.

Benintendi and Sosa each hit solo home runs in the second inning off Angels starter Tyler Anderson (2-7), and Luis Robert Jr. had a sacrifice fly drove Miguel Vargas home in the fourth inning to make it 3-0.

Gustavo Campero's second home run of the year, a two-run blast to deep center field in the fifth, got the Angels within one, but Colson Montgomery answered with a deep homer of his own in the sixth inning.

Logan O'Hoppe scored on Zach Neto's sacrifice fly to bring the Angels within one again, and Nolan Schanuel appeared to drive in Travis D'Arnaud with a two-out single, but Campero was thrown out at third prior to D'Arnaud crossing the plate.

Sosa had an RBI single in the eighth and Josh Rojas added a solo homer in the ninth.

Steven Wilson got the last six outs for his second save of the year.

Key moment

Campero's baserunning error prevented the game-tying run from scoring in the seventh, ending what was a bases-loaded, one-out threat for the Angels.

Key stat

Montgomery continued his second-half tear with a solo home run, which represented his 18th RBI since the All-Star break. He is now tied with Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber for the most RBIs since the break.

Up next

White Sox RHP Aaron Civale (2-6, 4.38 ERA) starts opposite Angels RHP Kyle Hendricks (6-7, 4.73).

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB