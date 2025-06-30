PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew Heaney carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Spencer Horwitz powered Pittsburgh's offense as the Pirates cruised past the St. Louis Cardinals 7-0 on Monday night to match a season high with their fourth straight victory.

Heaney (4-7) allowed three hits and struck out seven with one walk on 95 pitches through 6 2/3 innings. After a 71-minute rain delay, he walked Brendan Donovan to start the game before retiring the next 16 batters.

Victor Scott II spoiled the no-hit bid with two outs in the sixth, lining the eighth pitch of his at-bat to left field for a single.

Heaney, a 34-year-old left-hander, gave up a combined 14 runs and 15 hits in eight innings across his previous two starts.

The last-place Pirates have outscored their past four opponents 37-4, including a lopsided three-game sweep of the New York Mets over the weekend.

Horwitz hit a leadoff homer against Erick Fedde (3-8) and finished with three RBIs.

Joey Bart and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had consecutive singles to begin a six-run fifth, Pittsburgh’s first hits since the opening inning. Horwitz followed with a two-run double, Nick Gonzales had an RBI double and Ke’Bryan Hayes added a two-run single. Tommy Pham capped the outburst with an RBI single.

Fedde gave up seven runs and 10 hits with three walks in five innings.

Key moment

Heaney fell behind 2-1 against Masyn Winn after walking Donovan. On the fourth pitch, a sinker on the outer edge, Heaney got Winn to ground right to Gonzales at second for a double play.

Key stat

There have been 326 no-hitters in major league history. Shota Imanaga, Nate Pearson and Porter Hodge combined for the most recent on Sept. 4, 2024, for the Chicago Cubs against Pittsburgh.

Up next

Pirates RHP Paul Skenes (4-7, 2.12 ERA) pitches Tuesday against Cardinals RHP Andre Pallante (5-4, 4.43).

___

