SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a go-ahead homer and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat San Francisco 6-5 Monday night for their third straight win on a night when Giants top pitching prospect Carson Wisenhunt made his major league debut.

McCutchen’s 10th homer this season and 329th of his career put the Pirates in front 6-4 in the seventh.

Wisenhunt gave up a homer to the third batter he faced, NIck Gonzales, and three more runs in the second but then finished with three scoreless innings before departing after the fifth with the score tied 4-4. The 24-year-old left-hander gave up five hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run double then scored on Tommy Pham’s single for a 4-1 lead in the second. The Giants came back with two runs in the bottom of the second and tied it game on Willy Adames' second RBI hit in the fourth.

Yohan Ramírez (1-0), the third of six Pirates pitchers, got the win and David Bednar pitched the ninth for his 17th save in 17 chances this season. Mitch Keller turned in the shortest of his 22 starts this season after throwing 73 pitches over two innings.

Adames had three hits for San Francisco. Carson Seymour (0-1) gave up McCutchen's homer and took the loss.

Key moment

Bednar gave up three hits and a run in the ninth before getting Patrick Bailey on a ground out to convert his 17th consecutive save, the longest-active streak in the majors.

Key stat

The Giants dropped to one game above .500 for the first time since the third game of the season.

Up next

Pirates LHP Bailey Falter (7-5, 3.82) faces Giants RHP Justin Verlander (1-8, 4.70) on Tuesday.

