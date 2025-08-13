Andujar hits grand slam to help Greene and Reds blank Phillies

CINCINNATI (AP) — Miguel Andujar hit a grand slam and Hunter Greene pitched six sharp innings to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-0 on Wednesday night.

Noelvi Marte had two hits and two RBIs for Cincinnati in the rubber game of the three-game series. Elly De La Cruz had two hits and scored two runs.

Greene (5-3) allowed three hits, struck out six and walked none in his big league start since June 3. The ace right-hander had been sidelined by a groin injury.

Philadelphia had won four in a row before dropping its last two games in Cincinnati. The NL East leaders finished with three hits.

Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez (11-4) was charged with four runs, three earned, and seven hits in six innings.