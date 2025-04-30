SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout left Wednesday’s game at Seattle with a sore left knee.

Trout was taken out ahead of his at-bat in the fourth inning after he tried to leg out a ground ball to second base the inning before. He was replaced by pinch-hitter Jo Adell.

“When it happened, I knew it was like just a weird one," Trout said after the game. "But now, after getting treatment and stuff, I should be a little better soon.”

Trout said he's hopeful it was merely scar tissue breaking up and added that he plans to try to play Thursday.

“I’ll come and see how it feels," he said. "That’s the plan right now.”

During Trout’s at-bat in the third, he sprinted down the line and lunged toward first — and was barely out. He stayed in the game on defense but was pulled the next inning.

Trout has not missed a game this season, appearing in all 29 games, 22 of them in right field.

Trout appeared in 29 games last season before tearing his meniscus and missing the remainder of the season. He's hitting .173 this season, with nine home runs and 18 RBIs.

