Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander is out of the starting lineup once again Saturday afternoon as Toronto gets set to take on the Detroit Tigers.

It will be the fifth game he has not started out of Toronto's last eight.

Santander has dealt with shoulder and hip injuries this month and also missed Friday's series-opener against the Tigers.

The 30-year-old is slashing .187/.266/.316 with five home runs and 16 RBI in 39 games so far this season with the Jays, his first since signing a five-year deal as a free agent this winter.

The Blue Jays (20-22) will send left-hander Eric Lauer to the hill Saturday afternoon against righty Reese Olson, who counters for Detroit (30-15).