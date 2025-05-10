Outfielder Anthony Santander was not in the starting lineup for a second straight day as the Toronto Blue Jays took on the Mariners in Seattle Saturday night.

Santander injured his left shoulder during Thursday's matchup with the Los Angeles Angels, banging it on the wall while in pursuit of a foul ball. Manager John Schneider said via MLB.com's Keegan Matheson prior to the game Saturday that Santander's shoulder is still "a little cranky."

Schneider added that Santander took it easy on Friday and will test it more on Saturday. He had picked up hits in three straight games prior to being injured.

The 30-year-old is slashing .196/.275/.336 with five home runs and 16 RBI in 36 games so far this season, his first with the Blue Jays since signing as a free agent over the winter.

The Blue Jays defeated the Mariners 6-3 Saturday night for the second night in a row.