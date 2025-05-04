NEW YORK (AP) — Shortstop Anthony Volpe was out of the New York Yankees' starting lineup Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays while appearing to escape serious injury when he hurt his left shoulder on a dive trying to get to a grounder.

“X-rays, MRI — good news,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s sore today, but I feel like we’re probably in a good spot. We'll see. Kind of day to day right now.”

Volpe remained in the game after his unsuccessful attempt for a backhand stab on Christopher Morel’s eighth-inning single Saturday, which sparked a two-run rally in Tampa Bay’s 3-2 win.

Volpe said after the game he heard a pop in the shoulder.

“It’s a little unclear in there. He’s got some stuff that they feel like is older stuff, so hard to know exactly,” Boone said. “He's definitely a little cranky in the shoulder today.”

Volpe, who turned 24 on Monday, is hitting .233 with five homers, 19 RBIs and four stolen bases in his third season with the Yankees.

Oswald Peraza was listed to start at shortstop, batting ninth.

New York already was missing second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (strained right oblique), third baseman DJ LeMahieu (strained left calf), ace Gerrit Cole (Tommy John surgery) and right-hander Luis Gil (right lat strain), the reigning AL Rookie of the Year.

