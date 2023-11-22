Eugenio Suarez is headed back to the National League.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired the 32-year-old third baseman from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for righty Carlos Vargas and catcher Seby Zavala, according to multiple reports.

Suarez spent the past two seasons with the M's following seven with the Cincinnati Reds. In 162 games last year, he batted .232 with 22 home runs, 96 runs batted in and an OPS of .714.

A native of Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela who began his big-league career in 2014 with the Detroit Tigers, Suarez has reached the 20-home run mark on seven occasions and hit 49 homers in 2019. Suarez was an All-Star with the Reds in 2018.

Vargas, 24, made his MLB debut this past season for the D-Backs and threw 4.2 innings of work over five appearances.

Zavala, 30, split last season between the Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox. He appeared in a combined 73 games, batting .171 with seven HR, 18 RBI and a .571 OPS.

Suarez is heading into the final year of a six-year, $66 million deal that has a club option for 2025.